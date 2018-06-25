Talisay slaughterhouse extended for 3 years

Talisay City Veterinarian head Dr. Mary Thesa Alo said that the city slaughterhouse was given another 3-year extension to operate after it passed the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) last Friday, June 22 this year.

Alo also said that they are consistent in obtaining a double A certification based on the NMIS inspection for the past few years.

The city-owned slaughterhouse is the only Local Government Unity (LGU) which operates in Central Visayas.

Eighty percent of the products are delivered to Carbon Public Market in Cebu City while the rest is transported in the city, Alo added.

The city abattoir, which is located at Lower Mohon in Barangay Mohon, started its operation in 2005.