PRO stands firm not to give death benefits to Hortezuela’s family
The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) stood firm on their decision not to give death benefits to the family of Senior Insp. Raymond Hortezuela.
The development came after Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director filed criminal charges against Hortezuela.
Sinas said Hortezuela’s family could no longer receive bereavement benefits, but could still get his leave credits.
Meanwhile, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR-7) will now conduct their investigation regarding the cause of his death.
However, PRO-7 will not release any data about Hortezuela.
In a TV interview, CHR-7 Chief investigator Leo Villarino said they received a letter from the Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) denying their request for data.
