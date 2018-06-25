PRO stands firm not to give death benefits to Hortezuela’s family

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) stood firm on their decision not to give death benefits to the family of Senior Insp. Raymond Hortezuela.

The development came after Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director filed criminal charges against Hortezuela.

Sinas said Hortezuela’s family could no longer receive bereavement benefits, but could still get his leave credits.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR-7) will now conduct their investigation regarding the cause of his death.

However, PRO-7 will not release any data about Hortezuela.

In a TV interview, CHR-7 Chief investigator Leo Villarino said they received a letter from the Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) denying their request for data.