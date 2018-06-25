Marigondon fire guts 4 stalls, 2 houses

Two residential houses and four stalls were gutted by a fire near the Marigondon Elementary School in Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City at past 3 p.m. today, June 25.

SFO1 Hadjiluden Samonte, investigator of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Central District, said the fire started at the kitchen of Nilo’s Eatery, which is owned by Emilio Salas.

Samonte added that gas leakage in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder caused the fire.

The fire spread to the adjacent structures and consumed three other stalls made of light materials and two residential houses made of concrete and light materials.

The fire alarm was received at 3:57 p.m. and placed under control at 4:20 p.m.

No one was hurt in the incident but the fire caused an hour-long traffic jam at the Basak-Marigondon road.

Samonte said the damage to properties wrought by the fire was estimated to be around P100,000.