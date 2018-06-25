Don Moen to perform in Cebu on July 8

POPULAR praise and worship leader Don Moen is set to return for his much-anticipated 2018 Philippine Tour.

The award-winning gospel artist has visited the country many times in the previous years, mixing testimonies, scripture, and great music that inspire and encourage.

Don Moen performs July 8 at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Don Moen worked from the ground up to become a household name in the Christian music industry.

Shortly after attending Oral Roberts University, Terry Law Ministries became his home working as a Living Sound musician, and he toured with Terry Law for over ten years.

Hence, the production of 11 volumes for the Hosanna! Music worship series.

His debut record for Hosanna! Music went on to become certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 1986.

He then reached greater heights by developing Integrity Music serving as president, creative director, and executive producer and continued his musical pursuit for 20 years.

Worship with Don Moen, his first album under his own name, was released in 1992.

By 2007, a new initiative was founded by Don through The Don Moen Company.

On top of having accumulated 5 million units in global sales in his three decades of ministry, Don has also received over 11 Dove awards and nominations for his songs, CDs, choral resources, and has recorded almost 40 world-class albums.

This beloved gospel artist’s current list of projects comprises frequent collaborations with today’s rising acts in Christian music. He served as a major catalyst in launching the careers of Darlene Zschech, Paul Baloche, Israel Houghton, and Hillsong United.

Don Moen has been a blessing to many Filipinos as he brings them closer to God. His voice is soothing, and his songs are simple and heartfelt. They tell stories of a faithful God who listens, heals, and saves.

Some of Don Moen’s well-loved Christian songs are Celebrate, Jesus, Celebrate, Give Thanks, God Will Make A Way, I Offer My Life, I Want to Be Where You Are, I Will Sing, Crown Him, and God With Us, among others.

*The Don Moen 2018 Philippine Tour is presented by Ovation Productions. Tickets to the Cebu concert are available at the Waterfront hotel lobby or online via www.ticketworld.com.ph, www.smtickets.com, and regular SM Tickets outlets. Ticket prices are P3,170, P2,640, P2,120, P1,540 P1,320 and P690. For info, call 232-6888 or 0936-3000243.