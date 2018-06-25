Tom: Archival to run for councilor, not vice mayor

WHILE he is certain to seek a second term in office, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña admitted that he is still without a running mate.

Osmeña discounted the possibility of having his wife, now third term Councilor Margot Osmeña, and Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) ally Nestor Archival for a vice mayoral candidate.

He said on Monday that Margot is not interested to be his vice mayor.

“She doesn’t want to run. Nobody wants to run with me,” the mayor joked.

Archival, he said, is also busy with his private businesses.

But he said that he will surely invite Archival to run for BOPK councilor.

Archival ran for vice mayor in 2016 but lost his bid to incumbent Vice Mayor Edgar Labella.