Police file case of qualified trafficking vs young mom

THE police has filed on Monday charges of qualified trafficking against a 22-year-old mom who allegedly sold nude videos of minors online in Cordova town.

Miriam, not her real name, will be facing two counts of Qualified Trafficking in persons for violating Republic Act (RA) 10364 otherwise known as the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012 and RA 10175 or Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

When presented at the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, the respondent opted not to undergo a preliminary investigation, prompting prosecutor, Lawyer Al Rey Ouano to elevate the case to the trial court.

Qualified trafficking is a non-bailable offense and carries the penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of not less than P2 million.

Miriam was arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the Anti-Cybercrime Group in Central Visayas (ACG-7) in Barangay Poblacion of Cordova town, last Saturday (June 23).

During the raid, authorities caught Miriam allegedly instructing two minors, ages 12 and 15 years old, to perform lewd acts that she live streamed online in exchange for money.

Also rescued during the entrapment operation were a 4-year-old girl and Miriam’s two sons, ages 2 and 5 who were inside the suspect’s house when the raiding team barged in.

They are now being assessed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) if they were also sexually abused by the suspect.

The rescued children will also receive psychosocial interventions, including therapy and rehabilitation from social workers.

According to the International Justice Mission (IJM), a non-governmental organization, they have rescued at least 300 victims during operations conducted with law enforcement agencies.

They have also arrested 100 cyberpornography suspects with 35 convicted for trafficking children as of May 2018.

Children’s Legal Bureau (CLB) Litigation and Advocacy Coordinator Lawyer Noemi Truya-Abarientos said that in order to address the problem of cyberpornography in the country, government should focus on drafting policies that ensure the protection of women and children.