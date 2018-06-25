Kagawad Ygonia dies three days after attack

He fought hard for three days to survive.

But Barangay Calamba Councilman Hildibrando Ygonia wasn’t successful.

Ygonia succumbed to a gunshot wound on the head while being monitored by doctors at the Cebu City Medical Center at 1:50 p.m. on Monday.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak made the announcement of Ygonia’s death through his Facebook account.

“Barangay Councilor Elde Ygonia passed away this afternoon at about 1:50. Family of Hon. Ygonia called up. Few months ago Hon. Ygonia receives threat,” he said in his post.

Ygonia, who was on his last term as village councilor, was shot dead by an unknown assailant about 25 meters away from his residence in Sitio Mahayahay past 5 p.m. on Friday.

The gunman quickly boarded a motorcycle driven by another person before they both fled.

A bystander identified as Rowena Pepito was hit by a stray bullet on her legs. She was also brought to the hospital and was already out of danger.

SPO1 Winston Ybañez, homicide investigator of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the investigation continues to identify the perpetrators.

He said they are looking at personal grudge as the possible motive behind the killing.

Ygonia’s wife Noche declined to issue any statement on Monday, saying they are preparing for the wake and burial of her husband.

Last March 23, Ygonia was arrested by agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) for alleged possession of two unlicensed guns: a .45 caliber pistol and a .38 revolver.

He was subsequently released from detention after he posted bail in court.

In an interview after his arrest, he admitted bringing the .45 caliber pistol to protect himself after he received death threats from an unidentified person.

Ygonia claimed he was a staunch supporter of the police’s anti-illegal drug operations.