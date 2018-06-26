Uruguay ends as top 1 in Group A with 3-0 blanking of Russia

Uruguay is the winner in Group A with a 3-0 routing of host country Russia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The win gives Uruguay a total of 9 points, relegating Russia to the runner-up spot with its 6 points.

Although both countries were already assured of a spot in the Round of 16, their last match against each other was to determine their placement.

In the Last 16, Uruguay will be facing the Group B runner-up while Russia will go up against the Group B winner in the start of the knockout stage.

Man of the Match Luis Suarez has redeemed himself from the “biting” incident in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil by having a big role in Uruguay’s Group Stage campaign. In the final match, he opened the scoring for Uruguay with a goal in the 10th minute.

Russia’s Denis Cheryshev unfortunately helped Uruguay when he scored an own goal in the 23rd minute.

Edinson Cavani sealed Uruguay’s victory with a goal in the 90th minute.

In the other match for Group A, which was non-bearing, Saudi Arabia will go home with one win equivalent to 3 points following its 2-1 edging of Egypt.

Mohamed Salah, who was declared Man of the Match, scored the first goal of the match in the 22nd minute in favor of Egypt.

Salman Alfaraj pulled Saudi Arabia abreast when he converted a penalty in the added minutes of the first half.

Salem Aldawsari gave Saudi Arabia a single win in this World Cup when he scored in the stoppage time.

Saudi Arabia last advanced into the Round of 16 in 1994 while Egypt has not had a chance yet to enter the Last 16. Its last World Cup stint in 1990 also ended with Egypt getting eliminated in the group stage.