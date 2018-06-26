Spain, Portugal advance to Round of 16

Spain and Portugal booked their spots into the Round of 16 despite drawing their respective final matches in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Spain surprisingly ended as the Group B winners after managing to draw its match against Morocco at 2-all.

Portugal, on the other hand, was dropped to the runner-up honors after Iran managed to end their match in a draw, 1-all.

Spain booked a date against host country Russia in the Last 16. The latter earlier ended as runner-up in Group A after absorbing an 0-3 loss inflicted by Uruguay.

Portugal, on the other hand, will face Group A winners Uruguay in the knockout stage.

Despite having kissed its chances goodbye after losing its second match to Portugal, Morocco played its role as the spoiler when it scored first via Khalid Boutaib in the 14th minute.

Spain, however, managed to score an equalizer just five minutes later through Isco, who was named Man of the Match.

It had looked bleak once again for Spain when Youssef En Nesyri pulled Morocco ahead at 2-1 in the 81st minute.

Drama then ensued when Iago Aspas scored another equalizer for Spain in the stoppage time only to see the assistant referee’s flag raised, calling the goal offside. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) then played a huge role when it reinstated Aspas’ goal.

The VAR also played a huge role as it paved the way for Iran to convert a handball penalty courtesy of Karim Ansarifard three minutes into the stoppage time, allowing Iran to draw Portugal.

Man of the match Ricardo Quaresma had put Portugal ahead in the 45th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a chance to put Portugal ahead in the 53rd minute but he saw his penalty kick denied by Iran goalie Ali Beiranvand.

Iran came so close to booting Portugal out of the World Cup but it had to win to be able to advance to the knockout stage. Portugal, on the other hand, needed only a draw to go through.

This is the fifth time that Iran ended their World Cup campaign in the group stage but will go home as third placers in Group B with 4 points.

Morocco, for its part, last advanced into the Round of 16 in 1986. It will go home with a point following the draw against Spain.

Both Spain and Portugal finished with 5 points but Spain took the top spot as it scored more goals at 6 against Portugal’s 5 in the entire group stage.