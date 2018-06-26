Six policemen killed in misencounter with soldiers in Samar

At least six policemen were killed in a misencounter with the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) in Sitio Lonoy, Barangay San Roque, Santa Rita, Samar at around 9:20 a.m on Monday, June 25.

MGen. Raul M. Farnacio, 8th Infantry Division’s (8ID) chief, said that elements of the Philippine Army 87th Infantry Battalion and 805th Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 8 were conducting combat operations in the area prior to the incident,.

Farnacio said the firefight lasted for about 30 minutes.

The fatalities were identified as PO1 Edwin Ebrado, PO1 Julie Escalo, PO1 Julius Suarez, PO1 Phil J Rey Mendigo, PO1 Rowel Reyes and PO1 Wyndell Noromor.

Aside from the six fatalities, at least nine others were also wounded. They were identified as PO1 Romulo Cordero, PO1 Elmer Pan, PO1 Chris Angelo Pialago, PO1 Jaime Galoy, PO1 Rey Barbosa, PO1 Jonel Gonzaga, PO1 Rommel Bagunas, PO1 Janmark Adones, and PO1 Roden Goden.

“A joint, thorough and impartial investigation is being conducted even as we assure the public that your AFP and PNP is fully cooperating to shed light on the incident,” Farnacio said.