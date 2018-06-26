Lapu Councilor Roque Wagwag passes away at 45
By Norman Mendoza June 26,2018
Lapu-Lapu City councilor Roque Wagwag died at 11:30 this morning due to heart failure.
The news was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Harry Don Radaza.
Wagwag, 45, was rushed to Mactan Doctors Hospital after he had difficulty in breathing.
