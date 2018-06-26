Cabanero to run for Talisay Councilor in 2019
Talisay City Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) President and Bulacao Barangay Captain Raul Cabanero expressed his plans to run as the City councilor for next year’s elections.
Cabanero’s term as ABC President officially ends today, June 26.
He served as ABC President of Talisay City for four consecutive years under Alayon party.
Meanwhile, San Isidro Barangay Captain Marietta Bucao, the wife of Talisay City Vice Mayor Allan Bucao, is the party’s candidate for ABC President in the next elections.
