Owners surrender illegal gambling machines

At least ten illegal gambling machines were surrendered to the regional office of the Criminal Investigation Detection Group (CIDG-7) on Tuesday (June 26) morning.

Chief Insp. Chuck Barandog, CIDG-7 chief, said the owner coordinated with the village officials of Barangay Suba, Cebu City to surrender the video carrera machines.

Suba Barangay Captain Joel Sable, who sent a letter to Barandog on the matter, said the owner of the gambling machines has requested to withhold their names and promised to stop operating the illegal business.

Barandog urged other local barangay units to help in intensifying the PNP’s campaign against illegal gambling.