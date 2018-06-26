THE FIRST CEBUANO STREET FOOD FESTIVAL
On June 29th, from 6PM to 10PM, satisfy your favorite comfort food cravings with the world’s first, Cebuano Street Food Festival!
All of your all-time favorites in one place, completely admission free!
Ginabot sa Velez
May’s Barbecue sa Larsian
Kuya Jeff’s Siomai sa Tisa
House of Lechon’s Carcar Lechon
Maco Manok
Mom’s Pizza
Sol’s Halo-halo
Didang’s Masareal, Otap, Atbp.
Mayol’s Special Bibingka sa Mandaue
Jessie’s Homemade Torta sa Argao
Balot
Taho
Street Food Tempura & Kwek-kwek
Chowabungga’s Chinese Ngohiong and more!
The listed vendors will sell at the Hotel’s garden area. The food prices are relatively similar to its original selling price where they are sold. The set-up is informal dining and the food is served in a la carte.
Check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/montebellovillahotel/ or call them at 231 3681 for more details and inquiries.
