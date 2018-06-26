Tomas warns Waterfront police against use of Legaspi Ext.

Park your service vehicles along Legaspi Extension and lose all benefits that you are getting from the Cebu City Hall.

This was the warning of Mayor Tomas Osmeña for Waterfront police after receiving complaints that their police cars obstruct the way of vehicles that are headed for pier 1 causing congestion in the area.

“No, that (unauthorized parking) is not allowed. If they (Waterfront police) continue like that, I’ll cut off their allowances and cut off their gasoline (allocation) and I’ll pull out their cars,” said Osmeña.

Osmeña reminded policemen of the city’s policy against the unauthorized use of city roads.

City Hall is giving cash allowances of at least P2, 500 per month to city policemen including those who are assigned at the Waterfront Police Station.

Each of the 11 police stations in the city are also getting gasoline allocation and at least one city-owned vehicle, either a Toyota Fortuner or a Toyota Hilux from City Hall.