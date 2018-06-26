No committee chairmanship for Barug Team Rama?

Members of the opposition group Barug Team Rama – PDP Laban may not be getting any committee chairmanships during the Cebu City Councils inaugural session next month.

Vice Mayor Edgar Labella said he will try to speak with the majority bloc, but he would not force the issue should Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) councilors decide to spread the committee chairmanships among themselves.

BOPK is expected to get the majority with the entry of Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Jessica Resch of Barangay San Nicolas who will assume office as an ex-officio member of the City Council on July 3.