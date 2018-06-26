DPWH to blacklist erring contractors

THE Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH – 7) has issued a fair warning to contractors of Department of Education (DepEd) projects responsible for delays in the construction of classroom buildings: Shape up or face penalties.

Based on DepEd-7 data, out of 4,479 classrooms approved for construction since 2016 only 329 had yet been delivered.

The delays were oftentimes due to the contractor’s lack of capacity to simultaneously implement multiple projects.

Reacting to the DepEd report, DPWH-7 Regional Director Ador Canlas said they were more than willing to investigate contractors whom the DepEd deemed responsible for project delays.

“They are there to really help us in monitoring the implementation of the projects because in the first place, it is DepEd funds that are being used for these programs,” said Canlas.

Erring contractors could be slapped with the termination of their contract, fines for damages, and possible blacklisting, said Canlas.

He, however, added that each case has to be properly investigated to determine if the delays were really tantamount to a grave violation of the contract entered into by the contractor and DPWH.

Canlas said that consideration will be given if the project delay could not be blamed, outright, on the contractors.

“If we find that the delay is beyond the control of the contractor like unworkable areas, unworkable conditions, continuous rainfall, inability to procure the proper permits.

There are many things that would be considered,” Canlas explained.

“But, if the construction period has exceeded beyond the time frame and it is found out that the delay is because of the lack of resources on the part of the contractor, then that would be the fault of the contractor, then there are sanctions,” he added.

If project delays are beyond tolerable limits, the contract will be terminated.

DepEd-7 Regional Director Dr. Juliet Jeruta earlier said that contractors are also fined based on the number of days that the project was stalled or exceeded the supposed period of construction.

Jeruta lamented that the region’s problems on the shortage of classrooms remain unsolved because of perennial delays in the completion of the projects.

Based on government records, there are contractors who win more than one project contract because only a few contractors join the bidding.

The number of participating contractors may further reduce following the DPWH-7 warning that those who perform unsatisfactorily may soon end up in the blacklisted list of bidders.