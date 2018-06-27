UC loses to UST in Mayor Asis Invitational hoops

The Phoenix Fuel Life-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters suffered a 78-71 loss to the Vincare Pharma-University Sto. Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers in a group B game of the 8th Mayor Kim Lope A. Asis Invitational Basketball Tournament at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur on Tuesday night.

Renzo Subido led the Growling Tigers with 17 points while African bigman Soulmaje Chobi-yo added 16.

Leading scorers for the Webmasters were Frederick Elombi with 21 points and John Calvin Jabello with 14 markers.