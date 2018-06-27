WORLD CUP UPDATE: France, Denmark advance to Round of 16

France and Denmark ended their final classification match in a scoreless draw in Group C but still booked slots to the Round of 16 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

It was the first goalless draw in this World Cup.

Australia, meanwhile, suffered a 0-2 defeat against Peru to get the boot in the tournament.

The Peruvians were already out of contention but were determined to go home with a win and they did just that with Andre Carrillo and team captain Paolo Guerrero scoring in the 18th and 50th minutes of the match.

The Le Bleus, who were already assured a spot into the Last 16 owing to their two wins, ended as the winners in Group C with seven points while Denmark advanced as the runner-up with five points.