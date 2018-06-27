Students in hospital due to stomach pain

At least 11 elementary students aged 8 to 11 years-old were brought to the hospital after they ate jatropha fruit or locally known as “tuba-tuba” in Barangay Montañeza, Malabuyoc town, southwest Cebu at around 2 p.m on Tuesday, June 26.

PO1 Roel Burlas of Malabuyoc police station said that the victims were from Montañeza elementary school.

Burlas said that the victims were heading back to school after a lunch break when they saw the plant along the shoreline.

The students suffered abdominal pain and started to vomit after they ate the fruit, Burlas added.

As of this writing, the victims are now in stable condition and under observation in the M.J. Cuenco Memorial Medical Center.