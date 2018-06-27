Dumpit’s ex-wife to bring slain cop’s body to Cebu

The ex-wife of SPO1 Adonis Dumpit was shocked to hear on the untimely death of the slain policeman.

In a phone interview with reporters, Josephine Dumpit expressed disbelief on reports that her ex-husband was allegedly a drug supplier and protector in Bohol province.

According to reports from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Dumpit was a high-level drug pusher and protector.

NBI said that Dumpit was about to deliver some “stocks” today from Cabawan District in Tagbilaran City when he was killed in a supposed encounter with authorities at 8:15 a.m. today along Dagohoy Circumferential Road in Barangay San Isidro, Tagbilaran City.

“I’m planning to bring his body back here in Cebu,” said Josephine, whose marriage with Dumpit was annulled around 11 years ago.

Dumpit is survived by his 24-year-old son and a 12-year-old adoptive daughter.