Former radio reporter shot dead in San Carlos City

A former radio reporter of a local FM radio station in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental was shot dead by two unidentified men onboard a motorcycle at Sitio Cotcot Hacienda Medina in Barangay Rizal at past 8 a.m on Wednesday, June 27.

Authorities identified the victim as Julius Barellano, 36, a former radio reporter of Brigada News FM San Carlos.

Police Supt. D’ Artagnan Katalbas Jr., chief of San Carlos City Police station said that Barellano was entering his house when the suspects shot the victim.

The victim died after he sustained several gunshot wounds in different part of his body.

Katalbas said personal grudge might be the motive behind the killing.

The police authorities are now conducting an investigation to identify the suspects.