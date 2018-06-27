Man arrested in Punta Princessa drug bust

A 33-year-old drug dealer was arrested by operatives during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City past 10 p.m on Tuesday, June 26.

The suspect was identified as Winston Pelarca, a resident of Daclan Compound in Barangay Punta Princesa.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of Punta Princesa Precinct seized one small sachet and one medium pack of shabu with an estimated worth of P 47,000 from Pelarca.

Chief Insp. Henrix Bangcoleta, Punta Princesa Precinct commander, said they also found a minor, who was reportedly adopted by Pelarca.

Police interrogated the 17-year-old girl who admitted she is receiving money from prominent personalities in Cebu in exchange for sex.