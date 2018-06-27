19-year-old arrested for selling illegal drugs

A teenager was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City around 6 p.m on Tuesday, June 26.

SPO3 Yvonne Illustrisimo, investigator of Talisay City Police Station, identified the suspect as Christopher Badajod, 19, resident of Sitio San Rafael in Barangay Tangke.

Seized from him were 36 small sachets of shabu with an estimated value of P18,000.

The suspect is now detained at Talisay Police police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.