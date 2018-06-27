Tomas saddened by Dumpit’s death

When he learned that his former aide, SPO1 Adonis Dumpit, was killed in Bohol, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he was not surprised.

“I was not surprised. I’ve heard threats or reports before but I did not take it seriously,” he said.

But, speaking in a press conference today, Osmeña wondered why the slain policeman was accused as a “high-level drug supplier” and “drug lord”.

Osmeña revealed that weeks before Dumpit was killed in Barangay San Isidro, Tagbilaran City in Bohol, the latter asked for financial assistance from him and Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak.

“It does not make any sense that he’s being accused as a high-level drug lord but asks for financial aid. You go ask Dave,” he added.

The mayor also said he does not believe Dumpit was involved in illegal drugs, and that he has not received any information linking the policeman to the illegal drugs trade.

“I’ve been out of touch with him for nearly two years,” said Osmeña.

Dumpit was killed in a joint operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) in Bohol, Wednesday morning.

NBI said that Dumpit was about to deliver some “ stocks” today from Cabawan District in Tagbilaran City when he was killed in a supposed encounter with authorities at 8:15 a.m. on Dagohoy Circumferential Road in Barangay San Isidro, Tagbilaran City.