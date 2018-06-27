‘Hindi po kami tambay’ photo goes viral

A viral photo of commuters waiting for a jeepney ride and holding a tarpaulin banner saying that they are not “tambays” or loiterers is making the rounds on Facebook with almost 16,500 shares.

“Hindi po kami tambay, nag aabang lang ng jeep. At kung tambay man huwag kaming hulihin, saktan, patayin,” the banner said.

The Philippine National Police is conducting an anti-tambay drive as part of its crime prevention campaign.

However, groups like Human Rights Watch criticized the drive saying “vague messages” of President Rodrigo Duterte increases the “likelihood of abuses.”

Phelim Kine, HRW deputy director for Asia, said “The Philippine government should protect the basic rights of all Filipinos rather than let the police demolish them on the pretext of a ‘crime prevention’ campaign.”

Meanwhile, the viral photo of the commuters garnered mixed reactions on social media.

Commenting on the photo posted by Anthony S. Comedia, Facebook user Jhalyn Navarro Mauri said, “Sana icpin din ng mga police na ilagay sa tama ung paghuhuli sa tambay.at wlang tambay sa pinas qng unahin ng pangulo ang pagbigay ng mga trabaho.para d cla tambay sa kalsada.”

Some people were not pleased. Facebook user Jezz Biag Almeda, said, “Pasikat.”

Aldrian King Asunio said, “OA masyado.”

Christian Espineda Cea said, “wala kwenta OA masyado… basta si duterte pa din ang presidente bahala kayo dyan.”

On Twitter, C O S N I @MangNards5 said, “hindi niyo naman kailangan na gawin yan kaya lang namn (nang)huhuli is para maturuan ng disiplina.”

Dante Thunderstone @justeanapay, replying to @MangNards5 @itsMeComedia, said “So hindi mo pa nabalitaan yung mga hinuhuli dahil lang nakatayo sa labas ng bahay? See, wala kasi silang sinasanto. Basta nakatayo sa labas ng bahay, considered as tambay ka na. Basta nakatayo ka sa bangketa, considered as tambay ka na.”