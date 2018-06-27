THE DUMPIT MYSTERY

Some netizens expressed skepticism over the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) report that SPO1 Adonis Dumpit was a high-level drug pusher and protector.

Dumpit was killed in a joint operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) in Bohol, Wednesday morning (June 27).

A netizen named Conrad Evangelista Sontillano said, “Conflicting accounts on this one. sounds like there’s more to the story… but we will never know.”

Erah Villasalz commented, “He’s a brave policeman i ever known, in fact he’s my Idol because of his dedication to work and willingness to fight against crime! I don’t know if it is true that he is a Drug Protector! But still i salute you sir.. RIP Sir Adonis Dumpit..

While RJ Vicada Bacalso wrote, “Personally di ko motoo nga drug protector ni sya. Karun nalang? Sa tanan gibuhat nya nga anti drugs. If I know gikuot nalang ni kay “maraming nalalaman.” That’s just my opinion, basta di ko motoo nga protector sya.”

Want to share your comments on pressing issues? Comment them on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of Cebu Daily News.