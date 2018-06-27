Webmasters falter against growling Tigers

BAYUGAN City, Agusan del Sur — The Phoenix Petroleum/University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters put on a good fight but still came up short, losing, 78-71, to the Vincare Pharma-University Sto. Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers in the first match of Group B in the 8th Mayor Kim Lope A. Asis Invitational Basketball Tournament at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

The game was close until the fourth period, when UST went on a 6-0 tear led by CJ Cansino that finished off the Cebuanos.

UST was led by Renzo Subido, who had a team-high 17 markers while African big man Soulmaje Chabi-yo added 16.

UC’s Frederick Elombe scored 21 points, John Calvin Jabello chipped in 14 and Justin Dacalos contributed 11 but the Webmasters couldn’t get over the tough UAAP squad in the endgame.

In Group A action, the National University (NU) Bulldogs manhandled Green Builders/Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan, 93-60.