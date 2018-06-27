UV more challenged against unbeaten teams

THE UNIVERSITY of the Visayas Green Lancers are keen on knocking off the Organique-University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers off their undefeated perch when the two squads square off today in the 2018 Cesafi Partner’s Cup Preseason Tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

In what is a rare tripe-bill on a weekday, UV and USPF will do battle in the nightcap, with a share of the lead in the standings on the line.

UV head coach Gary Cortes exclaimed that his wards love playing against undefeated teams so the Panthers can expect the very best that the reigning Cesafi champions can offer in their game today.

“The boys love playing against unbeaten teams since it adds more challenge to them,” said Cortes, already a two-time Cesafi champion in his two years at the helm of Cebu’s most dominant collegiate basketball team.

As much as this game is touted to be a game between two teams sporting clean slates, Cortes added that he and the team are just treating it as another game that they want to win.

“Playing against USPF is just an ordinary game. We are always ready, no matter who the opponent is,” Cortes added.

Tallo suspended, fined

Meanwhile, commissioner Boy Tiukinhoy announced that he has suspended Cebu Eastern College consultant Mark Tallo for the rest of the preseason for threatening to punch referee Herbert Rosal in the heated game between the Dragons and the University of San Carlos Baby Warriors last June 21.

Tallo was also slapped with a P5,000 fine and is mandated to render four hours of community service.