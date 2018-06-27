Consolacion recovers, nips Bantayan five

THE CONSOLACION Sarok Weavers bounced back in the Governor’s Cup Inter-Cities and Municipalities Basketball Tournament 2018 semifinal round by winning against Bantayan, 98-82, last night at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Emmanuel Villamor scored 28 points while Patrick Montaño added 23 as the Sarok Weavers recovered from an 80-77 loss to Medellin last Tuesday.

“All I can say is that my players really stepped up in today’s game,” said Consolacion head coach Leo Casinillo, whose squad improved to 1-1 (win-loss) in this single round-robin semis. The top two teams after this round will make up the North Division finalists.

Casinillo said the loss to Medellin was a wake-up call for the team.

“We are number one in this division, which is one of the reasons why [my players] started to slack a bit,” Casinillo said. “Yesterday, they realized that there are strong opponents, too.”