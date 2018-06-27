Business structures up next for demolition?

THE Lapu-Lapu City government is currently discussing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-7 the possibility of tearing down business establishments including resorts whose structures are built within the three-meter easement zone along the coastal areas in the city.

“We already have discussions with the DENR,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said, adding that in one of their discussions, they’ve agreed to create a joint task force to explore this possibility.

The DENR-7 had listed at least 76 establishments that have violated the easement policy on Mactan Island.

These include seawalls, dikes, fences, buildings, restaurants, swimming pools, causeways, ripraps, cottages, viewing decks, guard outposts, man-made islets and a pier.

DENR-7 Regional Director Gilbert Gonzales has earlier urged local government units (LGUs), to demolish structures encroaching the easement zone.

Gonzales said that the department is willing to give technical assistance in identifying these structures.

Radaza also informed that the city’s demolition crew is currently focussing on tearing down boarding houses and pigpens along the city’s coastal areas.

Based on their record, around 600 rooms in Barangay Ibo have now been totally demolished since the clearing operations started last June 13.

In the on-going demolition in Barangay Pusok, around 300 rented rooms have been identified while 125 piggeries situated within the easement zone have been torn down.

Next up, Radaza said, will be the illegal structures in Barangays Buaya and Mactan.

“We have also cautioned Sutukil (Sugba, Tuwa, Kilaw) restaurants in Mactan and ordered CENRO (City Environment and Natural Resources Office) to issue citation against violators,” Radaza added.

Radaza however, said that since Sutukil restaurants are also top tourist draws, she decided to let them continue operating provided some guidelines are met like keeping their surroundings clean and keeping a receptacle for their septic waste which should be disposed through a septic waste collector.