Labella says Barug members pick him

WHO WILL FACE TOMAS?

While dismissing rumors of an imminent party break-up, Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella announced on Wednesday that he was open to challenge the reelection bid of incumbent Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña next year.

This even as former mayor Michael Rama, in a statement, also said that he was running against Osmeña in the May 2019 elections under Barug Team Rama, although their party had yet to meet to come up with a final slate.

Labella said that while Barug Team Rama — of which he is a member — had yet to formally come up with the final line-up in consultation with Rama, party members already reached a consensus to field him against Osmeña.

“I’m open to run (as mayor) since I’m already the president of PDP– Laban in Cebu City and that’s the consensus of the party (Barug), both from the councilors and barangay captains,” said Labella while belying reports that several members of Barug planned to leave Rama to be solely affiliated with PDP–Laban.

“There’s still an alliance (between PDP Laban and Barug Team Rama). There is no conflict and I have no idea whatsoever about it,” said Labella.

In a Facebook live video posted by Barug opposition Councilor Jun Alcover Jr. last June 12, Rama said he received reports that some members of Barug were planning to leave their party. Rama did not mention any names.

“Kita maoy gatanom unya ang PDP–Laban gusto muani sa atong gitanom (It was us who planted but PDP–Laban wants to reap what I sowed),” Rama said in the video weeks after he announced plans to run for mayor under Barug though he said, he had to consult party members first.

Labella refused to comment on Rama’s video claiming that he had yet to watch it.

As of the moment, Barug remains with PDP–Laban, explained Labella.

“There’s no internal conflict and hopefully our harmonious relationship will continue. One can be a member of an agroupation like Team Rama and at the same time be a member of a registered political party like PDP–Laban,” Labella added.

For his part, Rama said, Wednesday: “If makigkauban ang PDP–Laban sa Team Rama, dili mi makig-atbang nila. (If PDP–Laban wants to be with Team Rama, then we will not oppose them).