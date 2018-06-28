World Cup update: Defending champion Germany eliminated

Reigning champion Germany bowed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia after absorbing a 2-0 loss to Korea Republic in its final match in the group stage.

Germany failed to avoid the curse of the champions and joins France, Italy and Spain in the exit door.

The 2014 champions saw their chances dashed when Korea scored twice in stoppage time, the second goal scored without Manuel Neuer there to guard his side as the goalkeeper decided to go forward and leave his goal in the dying minutes of the match.

Korea got an incredible performance from its goalkeeper Jo Hyeon Woo, who managed to save goals coming from the likes of Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller.

The Korean goalie was aptly named as the Man of the Match.

Kim Young Gwon scored the first goal for Korea in the 93rd minute, which, at first, was called offside but was reinstated following a review of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Son Heung Min then took advantage of an empty Germany net in the 96th minute.

In the other Group F match, Sweden routed Mexico, 3-0, to be the top team in the group.

Despite the loss, Mexico finished as runners-up and will join Sweden into the Round of 16.

Scorers for Sweden were Ludwig Augustinsson (50th) and Andreas Granqvist (62nd, penalty). Sweden’s third goal was courtesy of Mexico, with Edson Alvarez scoring an own goal in the 74th minute.

Augustinsson was named Man of the Match.