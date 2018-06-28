San Francisco still unbeaten in Gov’s Cup semis

San Francisco dealt Medellin a 77-74 loss in the ongoing North Division semifinals of the Governor’s Cup Inter-Cities and Municipalities Basketball Tournament 2018 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex on Wednesday night.

The win gave gave San Francisco a 2-0 (win-loss) record in the single round-robin semis, solidifying its chances of advancing to the North Division Finals.

Earlier, the Consolacion Sarok Weavers defeated Bantayan, 98-82, to recover from a loss to Medellin last Tuesday.

With Wednesday’s results, San Francisco currently leads the standings in the semis with a 2-0 record. Consolacion and Medellin are tied with identical 1-1 records while Bantayan is at last place with a 0-2 slate.

The last day of the semis on Thursday features Bantayan taking on Medellin at 6 p.m. and Consolacion facing facing San Francisco at 7:30 p.m still at the same venue.

The top two teams after the single round-robin semis will make the North Division Finals.