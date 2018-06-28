NU remains unbeaten in Bayugan hoops

Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur —- THE Madyaw Construction/ National University Bulldogs logged their second straight victory in Group A by beating the ARQ Builders-Lyceum Polytechnic University (LPU) Pirates, 91-81, in the 8th Mayor Kim Lope A. Asis Invitational Basketball Tournament at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

Former Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles guard Adven Jess Diputado scored 15 to lead the Bulldogs while big man Tzaddy Rangel added 12.

The Bulldogs opened their campaign with a lopsided win over the Green Builders/Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan,93-60, last Tuesday evening.