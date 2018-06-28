Osmeña dangles reward to anyone who provide info on tax-delinquent establishments

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is planning to dangle around P1,000 to P50,000 to anyone who will provide leads on tax-delinquent business establishments.

In a press conference today, Thursday, Osmeña revealed that he will push through on implementing a reward system as means to crack down erring establishments.

“You make sumbong, and it turns out to be true, and I’ll give you around P1,000 to P50,000, depends on the (nature of the) violation,” Osmeña said.

On Monday, June 25, the mayor warned business owners that they would need to pay their business taxes to avoid trouble.

The mayor also said that he will form a task group that will inspect all business establishments, to find out if they have a permit to operate, Otherwise, it will be shut down.