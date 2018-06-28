Dumpit’s live-in partner: “He was ambushed”

It was his last goodbye.

Ma. Ella Amores, 45, said when his live-in partner SPO1 Adonis Dumpit bid goodbye on Wednesday morning, she felt strange that she wanted to hug him tightly.

Later did she know that it was her last sight of him.

Dumpit, her live-in partner for a decade, was killed on Wednesday morning, June 27, in a joint operation by the Regional Intelligence Division of Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Bohol.

Amores said that Dumpit, 55, left home early as he had been told that President Rodrigo Duterte would be in Bohol on Thursday.

He said he was needed at the Camp Francisco Dagohoy for a briefing.

She said Dumpit had brought his uniform and the book that he was asked to photocopy.

She was later told that Dumpit while driving his motorcycle was killed at around 8:20 a.m. in Purok 1, Dagohoy Road, San Isidro District, at least 200 meters from their house.

Dumpit was assigned at the Bohol Police Provincial Office.

He was the former close-in aide of Cebu City Mayor Tomas “Tommy” Osmeña.

She said she heard a volley of gunshots but she thought it was just fireworks.

But one of her adopted children told her Dumpit was killed.

Amores, who was a college sweetheart of Dumpit, adopted 10 children living with them at their two-story native hut.

Armores didn’t believe that the 15 sachets of shabu found from the pants of Dumpit were planted.

Only his uniform and some clothes were found in the utility box of his motorcycle.