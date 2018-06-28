Webmasters rebound in Bayugan Invitational basketball tournament

THE Phoenix Petroleum/University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters edged Mair Construction/Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, 70-55, in the 8th Mayor Kim Lope A. Asis Invitational Basketball Tournament at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday night.

John Calvin Jabello led UC with 16 points while big man Frederick Elombe added 15.

Shaq Imperial was the leading scorer for SWU with 13.

UC now has a 1-1 (win-loss) record while SWU dropped to 0-2.