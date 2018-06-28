“Sam-Sam” Gullas to wed on August 3

Cebu first district congressman Gerald Anthony “Sam-Sam” Gullas on Thursday (June 28) announced he and his wife will tie the knot in a church wedding this coming August 3.

The 33-year-old congressman and his wife, 29-year-old businesswoman Rhea Aquino-Gullas underwent a Civil wedding last January.

Gullas said among his special guests are Special Assitant to the President Bong Go, Senator Grace Poe, Senator Sonny Angara, Senator Migs Zubiri, Senator Gatchalian, former Senator Pia Cayetano, Presidential Assistance for the Visayas Mike Dino, Cebu City Councilor Margot Osmena, Lapu-Lapu City City mayor Paz Radaza, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, and Majority Leader Rudy Farinas.

Gullas said they are still waiting for President Rodrigo Duterte’s confirmation to attend the wedding.