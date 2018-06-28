Hurry and catch Orange Brutus’ Buy 1 Take 1 Burger Promo!

Known for their sizzling burger steak, thirst-quenching fruit shakes and their iconic monster cake, Orange Brutus has it all; including some of the hottest deals all foodies would be psyched to hear!

It is the perfect time to bring your family and your food trip buddies because“Cebu’s First Favorite” is in for an extra treat as they bring back their limited Buy 1 Take 1 Burger Promo for 45 pesos only! Don’t forget to grab a pair of fresh fruit concoctions to go with your savory burgers to fully satisfy your appetite!

Catch the promo and have a mouthful from 2 PM to 5 PM on Mondays to Fridays and hurry cause last day of promo is until June 30 only!

Indeed, good things come in pairs but what more if it is a pair of burgers from Orange Brutus?

Visit one of their outlets or contact them through telephone numbers: (032) 346.1121, (032) 346.1122 & (032) 346.9213 or follow them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/orangebrutus. Have your favorites delivered right on your doorstep with their delivery express hotline: +63 (32) 422-8000.