Two cops, 1 NUP positive for drug use in CPPO

Two policemen in Cebu province and a non-uniformed personnel (NUP) tested positive for illegal drugs use.

The results were based on confirmatory tests.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, director of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) said the three personnel were now placed at the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) while the dismissal order against them is being prepared.

Abrugena also revealed that the supply of illegal drugs in Cebu has decreased based on their monitoring.