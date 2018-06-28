LOOK: Newlywed spotted on board “Bridal Motorcycle”

Love wins!

A photo of a happy newlywed couple is making rounds on social media after they were spotted onboard a “bridal motorcycle” along the national road in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu on Thursday morning, June 28.

The photo also features a smiling bride holding a sleeping baby.

In a Facebook post of Hurl Lee River Roi, Roi asked for help from the netizens to create a suitable movie title describing the viral photo.

LOVE WINS! SIGHTED in MINGLANILLA this Morning . Young and happy newly weds riding in BRIDAL MOTORCYCLE. Kung Eksena sa… Posted by Hurl Lee River Roi on Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Most of the netizens were tickled pink when they saw the unusual Filipino wedding practice of the couple.

As of 6:07 p.m. Thursday (June 28), the viral photo drew 89 shares and 277 reactions.