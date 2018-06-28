Man shot dead in Mandaue drug bust

An alleged drug pusher died in a shootout with the police during a buy-bust operation at Barangay Labogon, Mandaue city on Wednesday (June 27) evening.

The suspect was identified as Mateo Dimpas, 48, a resident at Sitio Lapyahan in Barangay Labogon.

Police Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, Mandaue City Police Office director said that the victim allegedly drew out his gun and fire one of the police operatives, which prompted police authorities to neutralize him.

The victim sustained several gunshot wounds on his body.

Police recovered P500 marked money, another P500 cash believed to be proceeds of selling illegal drugs, a medium pack and two small plastic sachets of suspected shabu and a .357 revolver with four (4) live ammunition.