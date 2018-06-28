6 ARRESTED FOR ILLEGAL FISHING

At least three commercial fishing boats were apprehended by the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) for illegal fishing in the seawaters of Santa Fe and Madridejos, Bantayan Island last June 19 and 20.

Penro Head Jayson Lozano said that criminal and administrative cases were filed against six personnel of the vessels who were caught violating Republic Act Republic Act No. 8550 also known as The Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998.

“If we let them be, time will come when our resources will start to diminish because of overfishing and illegal fishing methods,” said Lozano in Cebuano.

Those arrested were identified as Joselito Teodoso and Glenn Chavez of F/B Lanie; Reynald Teodoso and Alex Encabo of F/B Jackie EV and Christopher Ribo and Joevic Gabasa of F/B Lorene.

According to Lozano, the three vessels are owned by Noel and Elvie Villarin of Cadiz City Negros Occidental.