President Duterte surprises indigents in unannounced visit in Cebu

Police Superintendent Artemio Ricabo, deputy director for administration of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte was in Cebu on Thursday night (June 28).

Duterte arrived in Cebu after giving a keynote speech during the 25th national convention of the Vice Mayors League of the Philippines (VMLP) held in Panglao, Bohol today.

Ricabo said he visited Cebu Grand Convention Center, Cebu City, to attend a wedding and to grace an activity organized by Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

Go was also present during the SAP-sponsored Sapatos Tsinelas Ka-Swap activity held in the convention center, where he led the giving of shoes to selected indigents in Metro Cebu.

Ricabo said that Duterte’s visit was unannounced. Members of the media were not allowed to interview him.

Based on the information provided by Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command, Duterte left their headquarters at around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday.

Duterte is expected to return to Manila after his quick visit in Cebu.