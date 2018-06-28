Vic Enterprises closure order lifted

FIVE months after it was shut down for environmental and traffic violations, the Cebu City government has lifted its closure order on the main store of Vic Enterprises in Barangay Mabolo.

City Hall’s business permit and licensing officer Claire Cabalda told Cebu Daily News that a “conditional lift of suspension” was issued by the Office of the Mayor last May.

“But as to the reason, it was not specified. It’s only conditional. Only the main store was granted, and not their bodegas and warehouses,” Cabalda said.

Vic Enterprises has about 10 warehouses located in Cebu City.

The warehouses and its main store were ordered closed by Mayor Tomas Osmeña last December for violations on parking and the Philippine Clean Air Act.