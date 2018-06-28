ILLEGAL LOGGER DETAINED

A 35 year old man was arrested in Sitio Campensa, Brgy. Manipis, Talisay City for alleged illegal logging activities in the area.

Talisay City Councilor Antonio Bacaltos Jr., chairperson of the environment committee said the suspect, Apolonio Laborada, was responsible for cutting down several trees in the mountain village without the necessary permits.

Laborada was arrested at 11:30 A.M., Wednesday, by personnel from the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in coordination with Talisay City police.

A bolo and a wood pile were recovered from the scene.

The suspect is currently detained at a Talisay City detention cell while awaiting charges to be filed in court.