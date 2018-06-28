NATIONAL CLEAN-UP DRIVE

Environmental advocates urged the public to take part in the National Clean Up Day on Sept. 15.

Interested participants are called on to register at bit.ly/nationalcleanupday2018_ph.

“We aim to activate five million volunteers to raise awareness that can create and impact and will truly resonate and result into the change we seek which is to have everyone become mindful of their consumption and generation of trash,” said Enrique San Juan, national co-convenor of the National Clean Up Day Coalition.

San Juan said that five million or five percent of the country’s 100 million population can help influence the rest of the 95 percent.

In Lapu-Lapu City, Barangay Basak Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Chairman June Anthony Doble said that they will conduct a coastal and underwater cleanup on Mactan Island.

For Marco Andrew Silveron of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau (DENR -EMB), the best way to start cleaning surroundings would be through the segregation of garbage.

He encouraged local government units to look for ways to create income generating programs out of collected trash.