Mactan businessmen told: Demolish illegal structures

As the Lapu-Lapu City government begins the demolition of illegal structures along coastal areas in Mactan, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) said that commercial establishments, whose buildings are located within the three meter easement zone, will be given the chance to voluntarily remove their structures.

“(Owners of) these structures were already informed and notified. We are just giving them an opportunity to voluntarily remove and clear their structures,” said DENR-7 Regional Director Gilbert Gonzales as DENR-7 and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza are now working on the removal of these structures.

“We already have agreements. We have already set the demarcation lines of easements on structures that were illegally constructed,” Gonzales said.

Based on DENR-7 records at least 76 commercial establishments on Mactan Island including seawalls, dikes, fences, buildings, restaurants, swimming pools, causeways, ripraps, cottages, viewing decks, guard outposts, man-made islets and a pier have violated the government’s easement policy.

Under the Water Code of the Philippines, a three meter easement from the shoreline should be observed in highly urbanized cities.

“There are different natures of structures. Some structures can easily be removed, but some are not. But definitely we will clear the area to give way for the easement,” said Gonzales.

Establishments that had reclaimed their areas will have to deal with the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) on penalties, added Gonzales.

He warned that if the business establishments refuse to comply with DENR’s recommendations, the Local Government Unit (LGU) will have to enforce the demolition.

“We are working with the LGU because they have the office of the building official for the implementation of demolition against illegal structures,” he said.

Earlier, Radaza disclosed that the city’s demolition crew was currently focusing on tearing down boarding houses and pigpens along Lapu-Lapu City’s coastal areas.

Since the clearing operations started last June 13, around 600 rooms in Barangay Ibo have been totally demolished.

In the on-going demolition in Barangay Pusok, around 300 rented rooms have been identified while 125 piggeries situated within the easement zone have also been torn down.

Next up, Radaza said, will be the illegal structures in Barangays Buaya and Mactan.