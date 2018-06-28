Tomas eyes Tumulak and Mary Ann as VM in 2019

Although he is not under any pressure to reveal this early who his desired running mate for next year’s midterm elections will be, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña still was able to drop two names yesterday.

Osmeña said he is open to partner with Cebu City Councilors Dave Tumulak or Mary Ann Delos Santos as his vice mayor for next year’s polls under the banner of the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

“Councilor Dave? Why not? But I have to discuss this with everyone (in BOPK). Dave is doing a good job. Mary Ann also. But why do I have to make a decision today?” said Osmeña who will be seeking a second term as local chief executive in the 2019 elections.

Tumulak refused to issue any statement regarding Osmeña’s interst in partnering with him.

Cebu Daily News also tried to contact delos Santos last night but calls and text messages to her cell phone were not

answered.

Young blood, new politics

Meanwhile, Osmeña said he wanted new faces to be part of BOPK’s councilorial line-up for the May 2019 elections.

He is eyeing former Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation President Rengelle Pelayo; current head of the city government’s Long Life Program Dr. Marlo Maamo; and public school teacher Morishka Nicole Uy.

“We’re looking for talents. We’re not going to choose a candidate who is popular but once elected, doesn’t have the ability and skills to perform public service. We will pick individuals who have the skills. We need young blood, new politics,” stressed Osmeña.

Margot to quit politics?

The local chief executive also revealed that his wife, Councilor Margarita Osmeña, is not interested to run for any government position next year.

Margot, who heads the city’s budget committe, is now serving her last term as councilor.

“No, she’s not interested. Not even for congresswoman. She’s doing an excellent job but she’s not interested in running (for the May 2019 elections),” he added.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set the month of October as deadline for the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) for the May 2019

elections.